Exclusive: AEGIS Hedging at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®

AEGIS simplifies commodity and environmental markets for companies who manage their commodity exposures and/or emission footprints. AEGIS has unmatched technology and expertise to deliver market insights, tailored hedge strategies, efficient trade execution, and full-cycle management of hedge positions – all designed for regulatory compliance.
Building on its core energy hedging capabilities, AEGIS has recently completed four acquisitions to extend its expertise in environmental and metals markets, increase its analytics capabilities and fully integrate a SaaS E/CTRM software platform.
AEGIS was recently named the industry leader in hedging solutions for an unprecedented sixth consecutive year. To learn more, visit AEGIS’ website at www.aegis-hedging.com.
About EnerCom, Inc.
Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.
