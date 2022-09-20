13 hours ago
Exclusive: Bayswater at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®
Exclusive: Capital Allocation Panel at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®
Biden to release 10 million reserve oil barrels ahead of EU’s Russian ban
Exclusive: Evolution Petroleum at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®
OPEC+ supply shortfall now stands at 3.5% of global oil demand
U.S. refiners eye Canadian oil once strategic reserve turns off taps

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom Denver -The Energy Investment Conference® replays free for a limited time.

Bayswater (and the Bayswater Companies) is a Denver based Oil and Gas development company that was founded in 2004.

The Companies have historically owned and operated properties throughout the Rocky Mountains, the Mid Continent Region, California, and the Permian Basin. Current operations are focused in the DJ Basin Codell-Niobrara play and the Permian Basin.



About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

Save the date for EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference® in Denver on August 13-16, 2023. 

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

