Exclusive: Canacol Energy at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom Denver -The Energy Investment Conference® replays free for a limited time.

Canacol is the largest independent onshore conventional natural gas exploration and production company in Colombia, supplying approximately 20%2 of the country’s gas needs. 

Our goal is to continue to grow our gas production business in a manner to maximize return to our shareholders, while at the same time becoming a leader in our commitment to the environment, the communities we work in, and corporate governance.



About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

Save the date for EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference® in Denver on August 13-16, 2023. 

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

