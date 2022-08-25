Exclusive: Carbon Capture Panel at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom Denver -The Energy Investment Conference® replays free for a limited time.

CARBON CAPTURE, UTILIZATION AND STORAGE (CCUS) TECHNOLOGY AND THE IMPORTANCE IN MITIGATING EMISSIONS PANEL DISCUSSION.

MODERATED BY: CAC SPECIALTY is an employee owned risk solutions company of seasoned and proactive industry leaders, operating as a nimble and collaborative partner who puts you and your business first. With a knowledge-driven approach informed by industry data and decades of honed instinct, CAC brings an innovative vision to insurance broking and merchant banking by providing solutions to solve your risk challenges – from the simple to the previously unsolvable. Backed by a $40B AUM asset manager and not constrained by traditional risk transfer thinking, CAC can expand the range of risk transfer through access to private debt and alternative pools of risk capital.

Denbury Inc., a Delaware corporation, is an independent energy company with 191.7 MMBOE of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves as of December 31, 2021, of which 97% is oil. Our operations are focused in two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company is differentiated by its focus on CO2 EOR and the emerging CCUS industry, supported by the Company’s CO2 EOR technical and operational expertise and its extensive CO2 pipeline infrastructure. The utilization of captured industrial-sourced CO2 in EOR significantly reduces the carbon footprint of the oil that Denbury produces, underpinning the Company’s goal to fully offset its Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO2 emissions within the decade.

Carbonvert is a Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS/CCUS) Project Development & Finance Company that simplifies decarbonization for industrial emitters.

Milestone Carbon, LLC is a subsidiary of Milestone Environmental Services, LLC (“Milestone”). Milestone Carbon offers turnkey solutions for the permanent geological sequestration of CO2—including design, permitting, development, and operations—for midstream and other significant industrial emitters. Applying Milestone’s vast knowledge and experience of developing complex injection operations, Milestone Carbon customers will benefit from the safe, reliable disposal and monetization of their carbon dioxide emissions through state-of-the-art injection facilities.

Summit Carbon Solutions will drive job growth across the Midwest, reduce emissions, and provide a substantial boost to the ethanol and agricultural industries that are so critical to the U.S. economy. In early 2021, the company announced a partnership with dozens of ethanol plants across the Midwest. Utilizing proven technology, Summit Carbon Solutions will capture carbon dioxide before it is emitted into the atmosphere and channel it to North Dakota where it will be permanently and safely stored deep underground.