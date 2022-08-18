Exclusive: Denbury at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference® replays free for a limited time.
Denbury Inc., a Delaware corporation, is an independent energy company with 191.7 MMBOE of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves as of December 31, 2021, of which 97% is oil. Our operations are focused in two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions.
The Company is differentiated by its focus on CO2 EOR and the emerging CCUS industry, supported by the Company’s CO2 EOR technical and operational expertise and its extensive CO2 pipeline infrastructure.
The utilization of captured industrial-sourced CO2 in EOR significantly reduces the carbon footprint of the oil that Denbury produces, underpinning the Company’s goal to fully offset its Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO2 emissions within the decade.
