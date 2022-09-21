Exclusive: Donovan Ventures at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom Denver -The Energy Investment Conference® replays free for a limited time.

Donovan Ventures established a structured credit platform in 2021 to help upstream producers raise capital through the securitization of producing oil and gas assets.

The Asset Backed Securitization (“ABS”) market for upstream producers is expanding to meet the capital needs of the industry. Investors in the $4 trillion structured credit market are attracted to the consistent cash flows of producing assets placed in highly-structured and rated investment vehicles.

Recognizing the potential of the ABS product to help our upstream clients optimize their capital structures, Donovan Ventures built a dedicated team of highly-experienced bankers to structure and distribute bespoke ABS offerings.

The Donovan Ventures structured credit team is uniquely positioned to execute ABS offerings for both conventional and unconventional upstream assets.