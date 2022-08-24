2 hours ago
European natural gas crisis presents a significant opportunity for Horizon Energy Global Corporation’s world class exploration prospects
3 hours ago
Exclusive: Mobius Risk Group at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®
4 hours ago
Exclusive: PetroTal at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®
5 hours ago
Drilling automation streamlines operations, improves safety
6 hours ago
Israel: Nuclear deal would give Iran $100 billion to destabilise region
7 hours ago
Brent oil holds above $100 a barrel on potential OPEC cuts

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom Denver -The Energy Investment Conference® replays free for a limited time. 

Mobius Risk Group is an independent commodity and physical energy risk advisory firm. Founded in 2002, Mobius provides strategic advisory services including financial, physical, and commodity risk management and valuation, carbon strategy development, and regulated energy oversight for producers, consumers, distributors and capital providers backed by its proprietary C/ETRM, RiskNet.



About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

Save the date for EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference® in Denver on August13-16, 2023. 

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

