Exclusive: Northern Oil and Gas at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE MKT: NOG) is the leading non-operator franchise in the Bakken and Three Forks plays in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. The foundation of the Company’s success is the long-term relationships it has built in the Williston Basin with premier operators and land owners. Northern has targeted areas in the Williston Basin where activity levels are the highest and offer the highest rates of return on oil drilling projects.
About EnerCom, Inc.
Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.
