6 hours ago
Exclusive: Northern Oil and Gas at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®
7 hours ago
Exclusive: Denbury at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®
8 hours ago
U.S. oil and gas independents returned $18.1 billion to shareholders in 2021
9 hours ago
Doug Lawler promoted to President & COO at Continental Resources
10 hours ago
Phillips 66 offers to buy pipeline operator DCP Midstream
11 hours ago
Denbury explores options including possible sale – Bloomberg News

Exclusive: Northern Oil and Gas at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Energy News / ESG / Industry Insights / Industry Insights & Opinions / Oil and Gas 360 Articles / Popular 4   by

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom Denver -The Energy Investment Conference® replays free for a limited time. 

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE MKT: NOG) is the leading non-operator franchise in the Bakken and Three Forks plays in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. The foundation of the Company’s success is the long-term relationships it has built in the Williston Basin with premier operators and land owners. Northern has targeted areas in the Williston Basin where activity levels are the highest and offer the highest rates of return on oil drilling projects.



About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

Save the date for EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference® in Denver on August 2023. 

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.