Exclusive: Petrie Partners Keynote at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom Denver -The Energy Investment Conference® replays free for a limited time. 

Petrie Partners, LLC is a boutique investment banking firm offering financial advisory services to the oil and gas industry. We provide specialized advice on mergers, divestitures and acquisitions and private placements.




About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

Save the date for EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference® in Denver on August 2023. 

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

