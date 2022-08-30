Exclusive: Prairie Provident Resources at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom Denver -The Energy Investment Conference® replays free for a limited time.
Prairie Provident is a Calgary-based company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta.
The Company’s strategy is to optimize cash flow from our existing assets, grow a base waterflood business in Evi (Slave Point Formation) and Michichi (Banff Formation) providing stable low decline cash flow, and organically develop a new complementary play to facilitate reserves and production growth. The Princess area in Southern Alberta continues to provide short cycle returns through successful development of the Glauconite and Ellerslie Formations.
Prairie Provident trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker PPR.
