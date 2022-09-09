15 seconds ago
Exclusive: Private Company Panel at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®
60 mins ago
Exclusive: Baytex Energy at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®
2 hours ago
The European Central Bank won’t provide financing for energy firms
3 hours ago
Oil rebounds from 8-month low after hitting oversold territory
4 hours ago
U.S. rig count had a decrease of 1 this week, at 759
4 hours ago
LNG could be “really, really tight” this winter: Cheniere

Exclusive: Private Company Panel at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Exploration and Production (E&P) / Industry Insights / Industry Insights & Opinions / Oil and Gas 360 Articles / Popular 4   by

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom Denver -The Energy Investment Conference® replays free for a limited time.

COMPANIES FROM THE E&P, MID-STREAM, AND OILFIELD SERVICE SECTORS COME TOGETHER TO DISCUSS OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES THEY ARE PRESENTLY FACING. MODERATED BY MOSS ADAMS.

Steel Reef Infrastructure is a privately held Calgary-based midstream company. We are focused on the business of gathering, processing, transporting and storing oil, natural gas and other associated products in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Bakken resource play. As leaders in flare gas recovery, our team is ready to seize the technical, social and contractual opportunities in our field of expertise.

Fundare Resources Company, LLC is pursuing low risk, yield driven, long lived producing properties that maximize shareholder returns through the implementation of advanced completion technologies and prudent, low cost operatorship.

Greenfield Environmental Solutions Group is a premier provider of end-to-end energy infrastructure decommissioning services. We’re an environmental services company that offers efficient, full-service plugging and abandonment (P&A), methane quantification and land reclamation solutions.



About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

Save the date for EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference® in Denver on August 13-16, 2023. 

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.