Exclusive: Private Company Panel at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®

COMPANIES FROM THE E&P, MID-STREAM, AND OILFIELD SERVICE SECTORS COME TOGETHER TO DISCUSS OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES THEY ARE PRESENTLY FACING. MODERATED BY MOSS ADAMS.
Steel Reef Infrastructure is a privately held Calgary-based midstream company. We are focused on the business of gathering, processing, transporting and storing oil, natural gas and other associated products in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Bakken resource play. As leaders in flare gas recovery, our team is ready to seize the technical, social and contractual opportunities in our field of expertise.
Fundare Resources Company, LLC is pursuing low risk, yield driven, long lived producing properties that maximize shareholder returns through the implementation of advanced completion technologies and prudent, low cost operatorship.
Greenfield Environmental Solutions Group is a premier provider of end-to-end energy infrastructure decommissioning services. We’re an environmental services company that offers efficient, full-service plugging and abandonment (P&A), methane quantification and land reclamation solutions.
About EnerCom, Inc.
Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.
