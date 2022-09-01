Exclusive: Responsibly-Sourced Gas Panel at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom Denver -The Energy Investment Conference® replays free for a limited time.

PANELISTS WILL TALK ON HOW RESPONSIBLY-SOURCED GAS IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY IMPORTANT IN THE ENERGY SUPPLY CHAIN. MODERATED BY PROJECT CANARY.

Tallgrass Energy is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, transporting crude oil and natural gas from some of the nation’s most prolific basins in the Rocky Mountains, Upper Midwest and Appalachian regions with access to major demand markets in the Rockies, the Midwest, eastern Ohio and points beyond. Since inception in 2012, they’ve built a strong portfolio of integrated transportation, storage, terminal, water management, gathering, processing and treating assets that support our customers and enable us to provide long-term, sustainable value to all stakeholders.

Xcel Energy Inc. is an American utility holding company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, serving more than 3.7 million electric customers and 2.1 million natural gas customers in Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico in 2019.

Civitas is an operational expertise, aggressive sustainability practices, and shared community values reach new levels at Civitas, a company born by bringing together decades of operational experience in the DJ Basin. Civitas is Colorado’s largest pure play oil and natural gas producer.

With a premier DJ Basin management team, focused innovation and our commitment to long-term sustainability, Civitas brings value to Colorado’s economy, its people, and the energy industry. With a strategic and collaborative vision, we are helping ensure our state and our communities will benefit from Colorado’s oil and natural gas industry today and well into the future.



