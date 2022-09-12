Exclusive: Talos Energy at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom Denver -The Energy Investment Conference® replays free for a limited time.

Talos is a leader in offshore energy exploration and production. We combine our technical experience in geology, geophysics and engineering with innovative resource evaluation techniques and seismic imaging expertise to discover new resources.

We rely on decades of operational experience to safely and responsibly optimize production and recovery from our assets.

Finally, we leverage our commercial and corporate management experience to most effectively allocate capital to balance risk and reward, grow our business and maximize long-term shareholder value.