Exclusive: Three Crown Petroleum at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®

Three Crown Petroleum LLC is a private oil and gas exploration and exploitation company that was founded in 2005, offering partners non-operated and operated working interests in the Rockies. The company currently focuses on drilling prospects primarily in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, D-J Bason and Green River Basin.

In the first quarter of 2022 Three Crown participated in a 1,000 barrel a day horizontal Niobrara well in the Powder River Basin. Three Crown recently drilled two horizontal Codell wells (DUCs) in the DJ Basin in SE Wyoming.

Three Crown will commence fracking the Codell DUC wells in August and is offering investors working interests in the Codell DUC wells.



