Exclusive: W&T Offshore at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®
Arabian Drilling Co. hires Goldman, HSBC, SNB Capital for IPO
Global oil demand dropped by over 1 million bpd in July
U.S. natgas futures slip 1% to 6-week low on lower demand forecast
The unintended consequences of the EU energy emergency plan
Oil falls over 2% on demand fears and strong dollar

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom Denver -The Energy Investment Conference® replays free for a limited time. 

W&T Offshore, Inc. is active in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico, the second-largest producing basin in the U.S. 

The Gulf of Mexico offers unique advantages, and we are uniquely positioned to create value with a diverse portfolio in valuable deepwater projects.



