EDF Pioneers Low-Carbon Power Generation Technologies With Ansys Multiphysics Solutions

PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The EDF Group (EDF) is digitally transforming to drive the development of safe, dependable and affordable low-carbon power generation technologies by collaborating with Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS). Through a new multi-year agreement, EDF will use Ansys to design state-of-the-art nuclear power plants and deliver unprecedented nuclear energy efficiency.

Using Ansys multiphysics solutions to enable digital transformation, EDF will drive the development of advanced plant instrumentation and controls significantly faster and more affordably than traditional physical prototyping and testing approaches.

The agreement follows Ansys' support of the EDF-led ConnexITy digital R&D program, a French initiative to improve the process, optimize the performance of nuclear facilities and extend their operating life beyond 40 years. A key technological partner to ConnexITy since 2017, Ansys helped design a highly advanced control room for a next-generation nuclear power plant. The program also leverages Ansys Twin Builder™ to create digital twins of plant turbo-alternators, enabling predictive maintenance and reduced repair expenses.

"Collaborating with Ansys to design leading-edge nuclear power plants accelerates the creation of renewable energy with unmatched efficiency and unparalleled customer accessibility," said Levesque Benoit, project manager at EDF. "By digitally transforming our manufacturing processes, we can minimize emissions, slash maintenance costs and maximize our share of the power generation market while remaining in full compliance with strict international regulatory standards."

"EDF is global leader in low-carbon energy production. Digital transformation enables EDF to usher in a new era of clean, cost-effective and cutting-edge low-carbon power plants, with operational lives spanning over four decades," said Eric Bantegnie, vice president and general manager at Ansys. "By leveraging Ansys multiphysics simulations, EDF engineers devise designs that push boundaries and meet challenging regulatory requirements, providing unequalled power output for its worldwide customers."

About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

