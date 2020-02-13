EdgeFive Group® Selected by Amber Kinetics to Drive Global Commercial Marketing Strategy

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeFive Group® has been selected by Amber Kinetics, the industry leader in long-duration flywheel energy storage, to drive commercial awareness and adoption. EdgeFive Group has partnered with Amber Kinetics to identify entrance into key markets—starting in Australia, the Philippines and the U.S. EdgeFive Group will provide its proprietary EdgeFive On-Demand® marketing services and go-to-market solutions to create seamless integration across the entire commercial organization.

EdgeFive On-Demand® is a suite of marketing and sales enablement services, uniquely developed to help organizations augment their existing marketing infrastructure or develop one from the ground up. Leveraging proven best practices, EdgeFive On-Demand delivers impactful and immediate results—driving significant pipeline growth and increasing customer retention.

"We are thrilled to partner with a visionary and industry leader in energy storage," said Mallory Sass, Partner and Director of Marketing at EdgeFive Group. "I have spent the last ten years working with companies in the energy space to successfully build and execute commercial strategies to launch products and drive pipeline growth. I truly believe that Amber Kinetics will disrupt the way the energy industry thinks about energy storage technology, use-cases, value streams and overall economics of storage."

Amber Kinetics' industry leading flywheel technology extends the duration and efficiency of flywheels from minutes to hours—resulting in safe, economical and reliable energy storage. Unlike any other storage technology commercially available today, Amber Kinetics storage systems do not degrade over time and only require minimal system maintenance. Amber Kinetics offers a wide range of utility and commercial applications including: load shifting, peak shaving, frequency regulation, renewable firming and spinning reserve.

"EdgeFive Group's extensive experience in the energy industry gives us complete confidence as we enter into several new markets around the world," said Ed Chiao, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Amber Kinetics. "We have spent the last twelve years developing our technology and pedigree—the market is now aligned with the value we can deliver to utilities and commercial customers, making us uniquely positioned to decarbonize even the most difficult industry sectors. With increasingly unpredictable weather patterns, natural disasters, rolling power outages and outdated transmission and distribution networks—companies and utilities alike are looking for alternative, reliable and clean energy solutions. Amber Kinetics is perfectly poised to be a leading technology in global decarbonization."

Learn more about EdgeFive Group's suite of turnkey marketing and event solutions by visiting www.edgefivegroup.com

About EdgeFive Group®

EdgeFive Group is an industry-leading marketing and event production company. With a unique combination of unmatched marketing and sales experience, we support event and marketing teams globally to bring our client's messaging to life. Whether it's through live event production, launching a new product or creating go-to-market strategies, EdgeFive Group has the expertise and resources to help organizations scale and grow. Being part of the EdgeFive family ensures you never have to question what you are paying for; you get exclusive access to our approved vendor network and you never overpay. www.edgefivegroup.com

About Amber Kinetics

Amber Kinetics is a manufacturer of grid-scale kinetic energy storage systems (KESS). Winner of PV Magazine's Array Changing Technology Award 2017. To date, Amber Kinetics' fleet of installations has accumulated over 255,000 hours of run time around the world. Amber Kinetics' industry-leading technology extends the duration and efficiency of flywheels from minutes to hours—resulting in safe, economical and reliable energy storage. Amber Kinetics offers a wide range of utility and commercial applications, including: load shifting, peak shaving, frequency regulation, renewable firming and spinning reserve. www.amberkinetics.com.

