Exclusive Interview with with Ron Hozjan, VP Finance & CFO of Aureus Energy Services: Sustainable, low-cost water management, treatment and recycling

Publisher's Note: Dan Genovese with EnerCom interviewed Ron Hozjan, VP Finance & CFO of Aureus Energy Services, to discuss their industry leading capabilities and efficiencies to deliver the most environmentally friendly water recycle facilities and reduce water handling costs by up to 50%.

Aureus Energy Services is an ESG focused water management company using sustainable and disruptive technologies to provide comprehensive, low-cost water management, treatment and recycling services and solutions to North American oil and gas producers.

Their technology and innovative solutions for the life cycle of water management are designed to create cost saving, lower emissions and conserve water to address the growing urgency around environmental responsibility and financial stewardship related to freshwater use and recycling.

