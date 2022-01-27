Exclusive Interview with with Ron Hozjan, VP Finance & CFO of Aureus Energy Services: Sustainable, low-cost water management, treatment and recycling

3 hours ago
Publisher's Note: Dan Genovese with EnerCom interviewed Ron Hozjan, VP Finance & CFO of Aureus Energy Services, to discuss their industry leading capabilities and efficiencies to deliver the most environmentally friendly water recycle facilities and reduce water handling costs by up to 50%.

Aureus Energy Services is an ESG focused water management company using sustainable and disruptive technologies to provide comprehensive, low-cost water management, treatment and recycling services and solutions to North American oil and gas producers.

Their technology and innovative solutions for the life cycle of water management are designed to create cost saving, lower emissions and conserve water to address the growing urgency around environmental responsibility and financial stewardship related to freshwater use and recycling.

Ron Hozjan will be presenting at the 2022 The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines at 1.30pm Mountain Time on Thursday, February 17, 2022 on the Colorado School of Mines campus in Golden, Colorado.

You can register to attend The Summit at www.theenergyventuresummit.com/register-now/. For more information about Aureus Energy Services; to learn how to apply to be a presenting company at the Summit; or for more information regarding attending The Energy Venture Investment Summit, please contact Dan Genovese at [email protected].

