Exclusive Interview with Corrolytics CEO Anwar Sadek- new pipeline corrosion testing technology for oil and gas pipelines

Publisher's Note: Dan Genovese with EnerCom interviewed Anwar Sadek, CEO & Co-Founder of Corrolytics to discuss their first-to-market oil and gas pipeline test kit that measures and differentiates between Microbiologically Influenced Corrosion (MIC) and other types of corrosion.

Corrolytics provides a better way for corrosion engineers and pipeline operators to determine when microbial growth within a pipeline will lead to corrosion and bridges the knowledge gap for corrosion engineers and pipeline operators about the cause of corrosion to help operators to select more effective mitigation strategies to prevent damage to their assets, increase safety, and reduce the cost of biocide and chemical treatments in their oil and gas operations.

Corrolytics goal is a better industry – with higher levels of safety, fewer spills and accidents, fewer citations and fines and improved environmental outcomes.

Anwar Sadek will be presenting at the 2022 The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines at 3.45pm Mountain Time on Thursday, February 17, 2022 on the Colorado School of Mines campus in Golden, Colorado.

You can register to attend The Summit at www.theenergyventuresummit.com/register-now/. For more information about Corrolytics; to learn how to apply to be a presenting company at the Summit; or for more information regarding attending The Energy Venture Investment Summit, please contact Dan Genovese at [email protected].