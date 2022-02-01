Exclusive Interview with Dan Cohen, President and Founder of FLITE Material Sciences: Sustainable, low-cost water management, treatment and recycling

Publisher's Note: Dan Genovese with EnerCom interviewed Dan Cohen, President and Founder of FLITE Material Sciences, to discuss their new surface engineering techniques that lead to safer products and a cleaner environment.

Industrial companies spend billions on coatings and lose trillions when coatings fail. FLITE's patented laser techniques make permanent textures that prevent rust and contamination on surfaces. We can improve the durability and safety of products, slash costs, and avoid using billions of gallons of chemicals for protection and cleaning.

Our value proposition is highest when customers are driven by regulatory pressures to avoid chemical coatings, and the need to improve product quality and their competitive advantage. FLITE’s technology has broad applications in the aerospace, oil and gas, medical, automotive and maritime sectors.

