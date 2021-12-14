3 hours ago
Exclusive Interview with Hydrostar – The future of hydrogen energy production
6 hours ago
Lithium prices soar, turbocharged by electric-vehicle demand and scant supply
7 hours ago
COLUMN-Developing countries need better access to low-emission energy technologies: Kemp
8 hours ago
Mexico may cut Pemex tax liability in bid to boost oil production
9 hours ago
Saudis foresee oil price spikes from energy transition efforts
1 day ago
Exxon, Halliburton in talks for Iraq’s West Qurna-1 oilfield, says energy minister

Exclusive Interview with Hydrostar – The future of hydrogen energy production

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Energy News / ESG / Featured Interviews / Industry Insights / Industry Insights & Opinions / Oil and Gas 360 Articles / Popular 4 / Power Generation / Renewable/Green/Eco Energy / Solar / Storage / Wind   by

Publisher's Note: Dan Genovese with EnerCom sat down with Darrel Smith, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Hydrostar, to discuss their game-changing electrolyte and electrolyzers for scalable hydrogen production.

Hydrostar’s electrolysis systems efficiently produce high grade, low-cost, Green Hydrogen gas with intermittent operation allowing for adaptation to many renewable power generation applications.

The low capital and operating cost of Hydrostar’s HERO technology delivers hydrogen at a competitive cost to conventional hydrogen production for power systems and industrial process industries, while producing essentially zero GHG emissions.

Darrel Smith will be presenting in-person at the 2022 The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines at 10.30am Mountain Time on Thursday, February 17, 2022 on the Colorado School of Mines campus in Golden, Colorado. You can register to attend The Summit at www.theenergyventuresummit.com/register-now/. For more information about Hydrostar; applying to be a presenting company at the Summit; or attending The Energy Venture Investment Summit, please contact Dan Genovese at [email protected].

EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines announce preliminary participating companies for The Energy Venture Investment Summit, February 16 & 17, 2022 hosted in-person in Golden, Colorado- oil and gas 360



About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

Save the date for EnerCom’s Dallas Conference® in Dallas on April 6-7, 2022. EnerCom is planning for this event to be an in-person conference.

Save the date for EnerCom’s Denver Conference® in Denver on August 7-10, 2022. EnerCom is planning for this event to be an in-person conference.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.


Insert Image
Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.