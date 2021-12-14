Exclusive Interview with Hydrostar – The future of hydrogen energy production

Publisher's Note: Dan Genovese with EnerCom sat down with Darrel Smith, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Hydrostar, to discuss their game-changing electrolyte and electrolyzers for scalable hydrogen production.

Hydrostar’s electrolysis systems efficiently produce high grade, low-cost, Green Hydrogen gas with intermittent operation allowing for adaptation to many renewable power generation applications.

The low capital and operating cost of Hydrostar’s HERO technology delivers hydrogen at a competitive cost to conventional hydrogen production for power systems and industrial process industries, while producing essentially zero GHG emissions.

Darrel Smith will be presenting in-person at the 2022 The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines at 10.30am Mountain Time on Thursday, February 17, 2022 on the Colorado School of Mines campus in Golden, Colorado. You can register to attend The Summit at www.theenergyventuresummit.com/register-now/. For more information about Hydrostar; applying to be a presenting company at the Summit; or attending The Energy Venture Investment Summit, please contact Dan Genovese at [email protected].