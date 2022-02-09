11 seconds ago
Exclusive Interview: Stephen Brooks, CCO of American Hydrogen – Comprehensive Hydrogen Development

Publisher's Note: Dan Genovese with EnerCom interviewed Stephen Brooks, Chief Commercial Officer of American Hydrogen, to discuss their all-encompassing solution for the development of low carbon hydrogen generation and distribution infrastructure.

American Hydrogen integrates project management, engineering, manufacturing, construction, and asset operations. The result is a unique suite of technologies and infrastructure development services rivaled by no other players in the industry.

As a provider of SMR generation technologies, they offer 1-tpd, 5-tpd, and 10-tpd modular turnkey solutions in addition to larger 30+ tpd plant designs. 

American Hydrogen’s sole focus is a decarbonized product, meaning all their SMRs come integrated with carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) systems.

Stephen Brooks will be presenting at the 2022 The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines at 9.15am Mountain Time on Thursday, February 17, 2022 on the Colorado School of Mines campus in Golden, Colorado.

