Exclusive Interview: Stephen Brooks, CCO of American Hydrogen – Comprehensive Hydrogen Development

Publisher's Note: Dan Genovese with EnerCom interviewed Stephen Brooks, Chief Commercial Officer of American Hydrogen, to discuss their all-encompassing solution for the development of low carbon hydrogen generation and distribution infrastructure.

American Hydrogen integrates project management, engineering, manufacturing, construction, and asset operations. The result is a unique suite of technologies and infrastructure development services rivaled by no other players in the industry.

As a provider of SMR generation technologies, they offer 1-tpd, 5-tpd, and 10-tpd modular turnkey solutions in addition to larger 30+ tpd plant designs.

American Hydrogen’s sole focus is a decarbonized product, meaning all their SMRs come integrated with carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) systems.

