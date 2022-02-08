Exclusive Interview: Yoann Hispa, CEO of LandGate – The Zillow of solar, wind, carbon, oil & gas minerals and water

Publisher's Note: Dan Genovese with EnerCom interviewed Yoann Hispa, CEO of LandGate, to discuss their data-rich platform for traditional and alternative energy resources.

LandGate is the leading provider of information, data solutions, and an online marketplace for US commercial land resources: solar, wind, carbon, oil & gas, minerals, and water. The company helps landowners, real estate agents, investors, and developers understand energy and environmental resource values and transact on its online marketplace.

LandGate’s platform applies its technology to provide deals, leads, data, analytics, and web apps to substantially reduce investors costs.

Yoann Hispa will be presenting at the 2022 The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines at 3.15pm Mountain Time on Thursday, February 17, 2022 on the Colorado School of Mines campus in Golden, Colorado.

