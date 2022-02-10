Exclusive Interview: Maumus Claverie, Chief Operating Officer of Remote Gauge – integrated tank system sensors

Publisher's Note: Dan Genovese with EnerCom interviewed Maumus Claverie, Chief Operating Officer of Remote Gauge, to discuss their integrated system of level sensors, solar power, satellite messaging and web data portal that continuously measures and reports critical operational metrics, such as daily well production, oil sales, and monitoring for spills and theft in well-site storage tanks.

Remote Gauge is a complete level monitoring system that replaces the traditional hand-gauge method of measuring well-site storage tanks.

The patented, stand-alone sensor is self-contained, solar-powered, and satellite-connected and precisely measures oil level, water level and fluid temperature. It delivers daily production reports, fluid drop alerts and custom alarms of any type to a simple, intuitive internet portal.

The data is block-chain encrypted, and no apps or downloads are required.

Maumus will be presenting at the 2022 The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines at 8.30am Mountain Time on Thursday, February 17, 2022 on the Colorado School of Mines campus in Golden, Colorado.

You can register to attend The Summit at www.theenergyventuresummit.com/register-now/. For more information about Remote Gauge; to learn how to apply to be a presenting company at the Summit; or for more information regarding attending The Energy Venture Investment Summit, please contact Dan Genovese at [email protected].