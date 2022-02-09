Exclusive Interview: Darius Roberts and Lauren Rosenblatt, founders of Uplift Solar – compact power electronics to improve power production

Publisher's Note: Dan Genovese with EnerCom interviewed Darius Roberts and Lauren Rosenblatt, Founders of Uplift Solar, to discuss their power electronics that fit inside solar panels and energy storage devices, improving power production, lowering the cost of installations, and enhancing features for innovative power systems.

Uplift Solar’s internalized power electronics promote innovation by our customers – manufacturers of solar panels, energy storage devices, and micro-wind – allowing them to increase competitive and customer benefits and turn their energy generation device into a more productive, deployable energy system.

Uplift Solar enables renewable energy for any place and any purpose that people need power. Their vision is to become the world’s leading renewable energy power electronics by make a high-heat-tolerant, and high-reliability power management circuit that conforms physically and electrically to our manufacturing customers’ products and their specific applications.

Their thinnest-in-class technology can be integrated inside the solar panel or energy storage device, providing more power, enabling communications and interoperability with IoT, and helping those products achieve mass-market adoption as more productive, easier to deploy power systems.

Darius and Lauren will be presenting at the 2022 The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines at 11.45am Mountain Time on Thursday, February 17, 2022 on the Colorado School of Mines campus in Golden, Colorado.

You can register to attend The Summit at www.theenergyventuresummit.com/register-now/. For more information about Uplift Solar; to learn how to apply to be a presenting company at the Summit; or for more information regarding attending The Energy Venture Investment Summit, please contact Dan Genovese at [email protected].