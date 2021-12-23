Exclusive Interview with Iron IQ on secure, scalable, affordable, cloud-based SCADA solutions

Publisher's Note: Dan Genovese with EnerCom sat down with Michael Ligrani, CEO of Iron IQ, to discuss their solution to get operators on a frictionless path to getting all their equipment, people, and processes connected on the cloud.

Iron IQ’s solutions for Oil and Gas are easily expanded into adjacent industries, such as mining, water management, solar and precision agriculture, allowing clients to instantly gain a full picture of what’s going on across their entire enterprise with real-time, operational intelligence dashboards with the ability to hone in on real-time data and history on a granular level.

