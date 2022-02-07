Exclusive Interview: Kent McCormick, Founder of Photon Vault, discusses unique and fundamentally different alternative energy storage technology

Publisher's Note: Dan Genovese with EnerCom interviewed Kent McCormick, Founder of Photon Vault, to discuss their grid-scale electricity storage solution.

Photon Vault leverages a novel energy storage media to deliver the lowest grid-connected cost for 4 or more hours of energy storage. The technology combines off-the-shelf equipment for power generation with a novel cycle to deliver modular 5MW storage units that participate in the real time energy markets and deliver round trip electrical efficiencies in excess of 100%.

While electricity market structures can vary greatly from state-to-state, renewables are playing an increasing role in electricity production. Current wind and solar-generated renewables cannot be dispatched on demand and are subject to weather related limitations, leading to an acute need for storage technology to combine with these renewable sources.

Photon Vault has an unique, fundamentally different storage technology based on readily available materials. When deployed in a distributed manner in the grid, it will serve as an essential complement to wind and solar renewables. Compared to Lithium batteries, Photon Vault has lower costs and better durability for 4-hour systems. At longer durations, the cost advantages are even larger.

Kent McCormick will be presenting at the 2022 The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines at 11.30am Mountain Time on Thursday, February 17, 2022 on the Colorado School of Mines campus in Golden, Colorado.

You can register to attend The Summit at www.theenergyventuresummit.com/register-now/. For more information about Photon Vault; to learn how to apply to be a presenting company at the Summit; or for more information regarding attending The Energy Venture Investment Summit, please contact Dan Genovese at [email protected].