Exclusive Interview with Mike Rosenberg, CEO of Prieto Battery, Inc.: Gamechanger: EV batteries that are safer, provide longer range, charge faster and operate in extreme cold and heat

Publisher's Note: Dan Genovese with EnerCom interviewed Mike Rosenberg, CEO of Prieto Battery, Inc., to discuss their revolutionary battery technology focused on the development and commercialization of advanced 3D, solid-state, lithium-ion, rechargeable batteries.

The company was founded by Dr. Amy Prieto to commercialize patented 3D advanced battery technology and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.

Prieto is an industry leader in the development of advanced technology batteries with its unique 3D battery architecture that enables both high power and high energy density. Alongside the technology, Prieto has also patented a unique low-cost electroplating manufacturing process for its battery that uses non-toxic materials.

Mike Rosenberg will be presenting at the 2022 The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines at 1.45pm Mountain Time on Thursday, February 17, 2022 on the Colorado School of Mines campus in Golden, Colorado.

You can register to attend The Summit at www.theenergyventuresummit.com/register-now/. For more information about Prieto Battery, Inc.; to learn how to apply to be a presenting company at the Summit; or for more information regarding attending The Energy Venture Investment Summit, please contact Dan Genovese at [email protected].

