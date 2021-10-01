1 min ago
Exclusive: Interview with David S. Havens-SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc.
1 hour ago
Exclusive: WeldFit at The Oil & Gas Conference
2 hours ago
Exclusive: Milestone Environmental Services at The Oil & Gas Conference
2 hours ago
European gas prices hit all-time highs as Russian flows slump
3 hours ago
Exclusive: Liberty Oilfield Services at EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference
3 hours ago
U.S. rig count increased by 7 this week, at 528

Exclusive: Interview with David S. Havens-SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc.

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Energy News / ESG / Featured Interviews / Industry Insights / Industry Insights & Opinions / Oil and Gas 360 Articles / Popular 4 / Power Generation / Renewable/Green/Eco Energy / Solar / Storage / Wind   by

Publisher's Note: Aaron Vandeford with EnerCom sat down with David S. Havens, Managing Director Energy Research at SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., to talk about what he is seeing in the energy space and what the new era of E&P companies and natural gas markets looks like. 

SMBC is a proud sponsor of The Oil & Gas Conference, you can register to attend the conference at https://www.theoilandgasconference.com


The video is listed below.



About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

Save the date for EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® in Denver on August 15-18, 2021. EnerCom is planning for this event to be an in-person conference.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.


Insert Image
Tags: , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.