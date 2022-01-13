Exclusive Interview with TAQ Energy Founder and CEO Eric Bruesewitz- A New Generation for Plug and Abandonment

Publisher's Note: Dan Genovese with EnerCom interviewed TAQ Energy Founder and CEO Eric Bruesewitz to discuss their comprehensive abandonment services to energy operators and states.

TAQ Energy is a new generation plugging and abandonment company with a primary goal to support the O&G industry by positively impacting the environmental footprint and returning the land back to communities where they work.

TAQ brings together emerging technology and engineering efficiencies along with carbon offsets to provide unique value.

Long-term partnerships provide full asset retirement obligation management to efficiently execute programs withing regulatory requirements and budgets while understanding the carbon footprint of wells and operations.

