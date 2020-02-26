EG Group Convenience Stores and the American Cancer Society Partner to Help Lead the Fight Against Cancer

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EG Group and the American Cancer Society have announced a nationwide partnership that will help drive funding for life-saving programs and services provided by the American Cancer Society.

This partnership will take place from February 26th through March 31st 2020. During this time, all EG Group convenience stores across the United States will offer their customers an opportunity to make a donation to the American Cancer Society. Brands operated by EG Group include Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'n Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill.

Proceeds will help the American Cancer Society fund breakthrough cancer research and life-saving services like free rides to chemotherapy, free places to stay near treatment, and a live 24/7 cancer information helpline. The American Cancer Society is pleased to partner with the EG Group to drive funding for these critical programs and services.

"This nationwide initiative allows us to unlock funds that will fuel our mission. We are thrilled to partner with the esteemed EG Group on this initiative and look forward to ongoing collaborations where we can continue to fight cancer together," said Wayne White, EVP at the American Cancer Society.

"We're proud to help support the doctors, scientists, and service providers at the American Cancer Society who provide life-changing research and help patients manage through this terrible disease," said EG America President George Fournier. "We encourage our guests to donate to this worthwhile cause. No donation is too small."

For more information about the American Cancer Society, please visit www.cancer.org.

About EG Group

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, United Kingdom based EG Group is a leading petrol forecourt retail convenience operator who has established partnerships with global brands such as ESSO, BP, Shell, Carrefour, Louis Delhaize, SPAR, Starbucks, Burger King, KFC, Greggs and Subway. The business has an established pedigree of delivering a world class fuel, convenience and food-to-go offer.

EG Group entered the US market through the initial acquisition of 763 Kroger C-Stores in April of 2018 and now operates 1700 stores in 31 states. EG Group has made a significant commitment to delivering a modern consumer retail offer creating a destination to satisfy multiple consumer missions.

EG Group now operates nearly 5,400 stores, in 9 countries with over 35,000 associates.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. The Society does not endorse any product or service. For more information go to www.cancer.org

