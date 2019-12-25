EIA Interactive Tools You Can Use

We have found that a walk through the history of power consumption, production, and emissions, helps when you can look at an interactive tool. EIA has so much information it is tough to find the important statistics. Let us know other key interactive information you would like to see. - Oil&Gas360 Staff.
Total US Primary Energy Annual broken out by production, imports, exports and consumption.
Annual US consumption by hydroelectric, geothermal, solar, and biofuels.
Annual US CO2 emissions by coal, natural gas, and petroleum. The decline in coal is emissions has been dramatically reduced with the introduction of natural gas.
Monthly US number of rigs broken out by crude, natural gas and rotary. This does not take into consideration the rig efficiencies gained through technology and enhanced recovery techniques.
World production interactive map. *Automatically updated to 2019 stats by EIA.