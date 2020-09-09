39 mins ago
Elliott seeking to break up Noble Energy’s sale to Chevron: Bloomberg reporter

Reuters

Activist investor Elliott Management is seeking to break up Noble Energy Inc’s $5 billion sale to oil major Chevron Corp, a Bloomberg reporter tweeted here on Wednesday.

A notice posted on the U.S. Federal Trade Commission website on Tuesday showed the hedge fund had built a stake in Noble Energy.

Elliott seeking to break up Noble Energy's sale to Chevron: Bloomberg reporter

Source: Reuters

In response to the tweet, Braden Reddall, manager, external affairs at Chevron, said the company’s offer “represents a fair value for the business and that the transaction will create long-term value for shareholders of both companies.”

“We continue to expect the transaction to close in the fourth quarter,” Reddall added.

Elliott declined to comment. Noble Energy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

