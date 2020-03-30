March 30, 2020 - 1:00 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 TEL-AVIV, Israel, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4%. On March 26, 2020, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (f/k/a U. Dori Group Ltd.) (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds 50% of U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd. ("Dori Energy"), which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its annual report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the annual report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period. The financial statements of Dorad for the year ended December 31, 2019 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Dori Energy) in its financial results for this period, which are currently expected to be published on or about March 31, 2020 and will include the financial statements of Dorad in its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019. In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results. Dorad Financial Highlights Dorad's revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 - approximately NIS 2,700,766,000 .

- approximately . Dorad's operating profit for the year ended December 31, 2019 - approximately NIS 397,841,000 . Dorad informed the Company that in connection with the recent outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the actions taken by governments and authorities to prevent the spread of the virus, Dorad is acting in accordance with the instructions of the Israeli Electricity and Health authorities and that due to the COVID-19 crisis there is a certain decrease in the electricity consumption of Dorad's customers and of the Israeli Electric Company. Dorad is examining the methods for managing in the event of a decrease in its revenues as a result. Dorad's financial statements note in connection with a natural gas supply agreement executed between Dorad and Energian Ltd. during 2017 that on February 5, 2020, Dorad was informed by Energian Ltd. that due to the COVID-19 spread in China, the Chinese government issued restrictions on travel and transportation including to an area where portions of its gas production facilities are manufactured and therefore there a delay is expected in the supply of gas to Dorad. Dorad notes that in the event of delays, it may purchase natural gas from its current supplier at a higher price than the price set in the agreement with Energian. Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. The months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season – the months of July and August; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons – (spring and autumn), the months from March to June and from September to November. There is a higher hourly demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption per hour is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Due to various reasons, including the effects of the spread of COVID-19 and the economic impact of such spread and of actions taken by governments and authorities, the results included herein may not be indicative of full year results in the future. A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 and as of and for the years ended December 31, 2017, 2018 and 2019 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd., Dori Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release. About Ellomay Capital Ltd. Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel. To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including: Approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in ; 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of total current electricity consumption; 51% of Talasol, which is involved in a project to construct a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain ;

; 100% of Groen Gas Goor B.V. and of Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V., project companies developing anaerobic digestion plants with a green gas production capacity of approximately 375 Nm3/h, in Goor, the Netherlands and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands , respectively;

and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, , respectively; 75% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd. (including 6.67% that are held by a trustee in trust for us and other parties), which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel . Ellomay Capital is controlled by Mr. Shlomo Nehama, Mr. Hemi Raphael and Mr. Ran Fridrich. Mr. Nehama is one of Israel's prominent businessmen and the former Chairman of Israel's leading bank, Bank Hapohalim, and Messrs. Raphael and Fridrich both have vast experience in financial and industrial businesses. These controlling shareholders, along with Ellomay's dedicated professional management, accumulated extensive experience in recognizing suitable business opportunities worldwide. Ellomay believes the expertise of Ellomay's controlling shareholders and management enables the Company to access the capital markets, as well as assemble global institutional investors and other potential partners. As a result, we believe Ellomay is capable of considering significant and complex transactions, beyond its immediate financial resources. For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com. Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including regulatory changes, including the outcome of the hearing process, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad and changes in the prices of natural gas and the impact of COVID-19 virus on Dorad's operations and projects, including in connection with reductions in the consumption of electricity by Dorad's customers and the Israeli Electricity Company, delays in supply of gas, steps taken by Israeli authorities, regulatory changes, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad's facilities (and in the price of oil and electricity, and technical and other disruptions in the operation of Dorad. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Dorad Energy Ltd. Statements of Financial Position





December 31 December 31



2019 2018



NIS thousands NIS thousands Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

266,021 117,220 Trade and Income receivable

292,759 297,997 Other receivables

22,685 56,417 Financial derivatives

- 387 Total current assets

581,465 472,021







Non-current assets





Restricted deposit

438,032 431,096 Prepaid expenses

37,225 41,704 Fixed assets

3,698,716 3,869,800 Intangible assets

2,247 3,265 Right of use assets

64,161 - Total non-current assets

4,240,381 4,345,865







Total assets

4,821,846 4,817,886







Current liabilities





Current maturities of loans from banks

231,380 *224,444 Current maturity of loans from related parties

- 17,805 Current maturities of lease liabilities

4,551 - Trade payables

288,127 340,829 Other payables

10,509 5,966 Total current liabilities

534,567 589,044







Non-current liabilities





Loans from banks

2,803,975 *3,009,392 Long-term lease liabilities

54,052 - Provision for dismantling and restoration

36,102 35,497 Deferred tax liabilities, net

170,676 122,803 Liabilities for employee benefits, net

160 160 Total non-current liabilities

3,064,965 3,167,852







Equity





Share capital

11 11 Share premium

642,199 642,199 Capital reserve for activities with controlling

shareholders

3,748 3,748 Retained earnings

576,356 415,032

Total equity

1,222,314 1,060,990







Total liabilities and equity

4,821,846 4,817,886

* reclassified

Dorad Energy Ltd. Statements of Profit or Loss





Year ended December 31,



2019 2018 2017



NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Revenues

2,700,766 2,628,607 2,523,263









Operating costs of the power plant







Energy costs

708,662 687,431 616,221 Electricity purchase and infrastructure services

1,208,223 1,194,948 1,212,431 Depreciation and amortization

214,248 217,795 208,705 Other operating costs

151,116 136,705 122,345









Total cost of power plant

2,282,249 2,236,879 2,159,702









Profit from operating the power plant

418,517 391,728 363,561









General and administrative expenses

20,676 20,740 18,712









Operating profit

397,841 370,988 344,849









Financing income

4,237 24,650 3,195 Financing expenses

192,881 227,988 245,122 Financing expenses, net

188,644 203,338 241,927









Profit before taxes on income

209,197 167,650 102,922









Taxes on income

47,873 33,505 23,681









Profit for the year

161,324 134,145 79,241

Dorad Energy Ltd. Statements of Changes in Equity







Capital









reserve for









activities with







Share controlling Retained



Share capital premium shareholders earnings Total equity

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands For the year ended December 31, 2019





















Balance as at January 1, 2019 11 642,199 3,748 415,032 1,060,990











Profit for the year - - - 161,324 161,324























Balance as at December 31, 2019 11 642,199 3,748 576,356 1,222,314 For the year ended December 31, 2018





















Balance as at January 1, 2018 11 642,199 3,748 280,887 926,845











Profit for the year - - - 134,145 134,145











Balance as at December 31, 2018 11 642,199 3,748 415,032 1,060,990















For the year ended December 31, 2017





















Balance as at January 1, 2017 11 642,199 3,748 201,646 847,604











Profit for the year - - - 79,241 79,241











Balance as at December 31, 2017 11 642,199 3,748 280,887 926,845 Dorad Energy Ltd.



Statement of cash flows











Year ended December 31,



2019 2018 2017



NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands

Cash flows from operating activities:





Profit for the year 161,324 134,145 79,241 Adjustments:





Depreciation, amortization and fuel consumption 239,323 223,028 286,542 Taxes on income 47,873 33,505 23,681 Financing expenses, net 188,644 203,338 241,927

475,840 459,871 552,150







Change in trade receivables 5,238 32,536 (35,465 Change in other receivables 25,394 6,119 (84,857) Change in trade payables (57,719) (81,273) 123,045 Change in other payables 4,543 304 (2,669)

(22,544) (42,314) 54















Cash flows from investing activities: 614,620 551,702 631,445 Proceeds from (payment for) settlement of financial derivatives (4,551) 9,957 (10,596) Insurance proceeds in respect of damage to fixed asset 8,336 20,619 38,742 Investment in long-term restricted deposits (14,000) (12,158) (34,000) Release of long-term restricted deposit - - 25,790 Investment in fixed assets (60,476) (79,855) (121,361) Investment in intangible assets (939) (222) (413) Interest received 4,213 3,497 1,268







Net cash used in investing activities (67,417) (58,162) (100,570)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of lease liability principal (8,513) - - Repayment of loans from related parties (17,704) (160,326) (39,628) Repayment of loans from banks (189,893) (181,970) (161,668) Interest paid (182,435) (220,765) (227,530)







Net cash used in financing activities (398,545) (563,061) (428,826)







Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 148,658 (69,521) 102,049







Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and





cash equivalents 143 2,559 1,166 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 117,220 184,182 80,967















Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 266,021 117,220 184,182 Contact:

Kalia Weintraub

CFO

Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111

Email: [email protected] View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ellomay-capital-reports-publication-of-financial-statements-of-dorad-energy-ltd-for-the-year-ended-december-31-2019-301031383.html SOURCE Ellomay Capital Ltd





