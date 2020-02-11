Emerald Bay Energy Commences Operation at Rouse Lease

CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (TSXV:EBY)(OTC PINK:EMBYF) (the "Company" or "Emerald Bay")

reported that the Company commenced operations yesterday to repair flow lines on the recently acquired Rouse lease near LaVernia, Texas. The Rouse lease is owned 100% by Emerald Bay, and is one of the 30 leases acquired by the Company in the acquisition announced on February 3, 2020. A flow line to the water injection well on the lease was accidentally severed several months ago, and repairs to the flow line had not been done prior to the Company acquiring the property. The repairs on the Rouse lease will be completed this week, and will add 5-6 bbls/day of oil production to the 15 bbls/day as announced at the time of acquiring the properties last week.

About Emerald Bay

Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: EBY, OTC: EMBYF) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas as well as non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Central Alberta, Canada. EBY is the operator of the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek Projects in Guadalupe, Texas, where the Company currently owns a 50.00% working interest those projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also owns 75% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

For further information, please contact:

Emerald Bay President, Shelby D. Beattie, or CFO, Mike Rice, by telephone at (403) 262-6000

Email: [email protected]

www.ebyinc.com.

