Emerge Energy Services LP Announces Availability of Schedule K-1s

 April 14, 2020 - 4:15 PM EDT
Fort Worth, TX, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerge Energy Services LP ("Emerge Energy") announced that it has completed the 2019 tax packages for its unitholders, including Schedule K-1s. These tax packages may be accessed online at www.emergelp.com in the Information on K-1's section. Emerge Energy has mailed the tax packages to unitholders who have not chosen the paperless delivery option. For additional assistance, unitholders may contact the Emerge Energy K-1 Tax Package Support Line, toll free at (855) 521-8153 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central Standard Time, Monday through Friday, or by visiting https://taxpackagesupport.com/emerge.

About Emerge Energy Services LP

Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) is a growth-oriented limited partnership engaged in the business of mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, a key input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells, through its subsidiary Superior Silica Sands LLC.

