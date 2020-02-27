EMEX Holdings, LLC Announces Company Rebrand to Mantis Innovation Group, LLC

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EMEX Holdings, LLC, a national leader in energy consulting and facility asset management, today announced that the company will begin operating under the newly formed holding company, Mantis Innovation Group, LLC. The new entity marks a systematic shift in the company's vision and strategy in the marketplace.

Through its portfolio of companies, Mantis Innovation Group provides insightful energy procurement and facility asset management programs that empower clients to make data-driven decisions that can significantly reduce costs while simultaneously improving the performance of their roof, walls, pavement and sustainability initiatives.

"The rebranding to Mantis Innovation Group better reflects our identity as the leading-edge energy, technology and managed solutions provider," said Daniel Marzuola, Chief Executive Officer of Mantis Innovation Group. "With our growing portfolio of companies, we believe Mantis Innovation will soon be the leading force in the marketplace."

Mantis Innovation Group's current portfolio of companies includes, EMEX, a technology driven energy consulting firm, BLUEFIN, a leader in facility management, and Patriot Energy, one of the largest retail energy management firms in the country.

"Mantis Innovation Group will continue to pursue additional acquisitions within the market to further growth and expand our core service offerings," commented Marzuola. "We are extremely excited to be able to provide even greater support and solutions to our clients across North America."

For more information on Mantis Innovation Group, LLC and its portfolio of companies, visit: www.mantisinnovation.com.

About EMEX, LLC

EMEX, LLC, is a national leader in energy procurement and reverse auction technology. EMEX transacts annually in hundreds of millions of dollars of electricity and natural gas products for business and government entities, making it one of the largest privately-held energy consulting and risk management firms in North America. EMEX's reverse auction platform has created a strategic shift in how energy is bought and sold throughout the country and is now considered a best practice for energy procurement.

Learn more at: www.emexllc.com

About Patriot Energy Group

Patriot Energy is one of the largest and fastest growing retail electricity and natural gas management firms operating in all competitive markets throughout the U.S. As a client-side energy broker/adviser Patriot works closely with clients to help manage risks associated with energy costs. Patriot offers professionally managed and diverse energy purchasing strategies, which combine unique fixed, index, and hybrid rate structures, as well as a comprehensive suite of energy efficiency and management options.

Learn more at: www.patriotenergygroup.com

About BLUEFIN, LLC

BLUEFIN, LLC is a roof, pavement, building envelope, and energy consultant serving clients with large facility footprints. These areas are typically the largest investments for facility owners and hold the greatest opportunities to improve facility performance. BLUEFIN helps clients manage these assets utilizing predictive analytics to maximize service life, reduce capital and operating costs, prevent emergencies, maintain operational efficiency, save energy, and implement or improve sustainability.

Learn more at: www.bluefinllc.com

Contact:

Daniel Holdridge

713.521.9797 x 610

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emex-holdings-llc-announces-company-rebrand-to-mantis-innovation-group-llc-301012541.html

SOURCE Mantis Innovation Group