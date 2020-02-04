February 3, 2020 - 6:11 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes





Empire Energy Group Ltd (EEGUF) NAPE Conference Presentation - Houston February 2020 Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) NAPE Conference Presentation, Houston, February 2020. The watershed moment has arrived major players drilling throughout 2020.



- Large independent and major oil and gas companies hold substantial acreage positions in the Greater McArthur Basin



- Origin drilling 2 fracked horizontal wells in 2019 / 20 testing Velkerri Shale and Kyalla Formation



- Santos to drill 2 fracked horizontal wells in 2020 testing Velkerri Shale



- Hancock Prospecting has indicated it may invest A$150m A$200m in exploration



- INPEX and Santos , exporters of LNG from Darwin, in the Basin



With Kansas asset sale complete and balance sheet strengthened, Empire Energy is the Australian hydrocarbon player offering the most direct market exposure to the exciting future of both the McArthur and Beetaloo Basins in the Northern Territory.



To view the presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/JFA8A792





About Empire Energy Group Ltd:



Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) is a conventional oil and natural gas producer with operations in Appalachia (New York and Pennsylvania) and the MidCon (Kansas and Oklahoma).



The Company has over 14.5 million acres in the McArthur & Beetaloo Basins, Northern Territory, both of which are considered highly prospective for large shale oil and gas resources. Work undertaken by the Company over the past 5 years demonstrates that the Central Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds around 80%, is highly prospective, with key similarities to those extending through Oman, Siberia and Southern China and which contain resources of billions of barrels of oil equivalent.



Source:



Empire Energy Group Ltd



Contact: Empire Energy Group Ltd E: [email protected] T: +61-2-9251-1846 F: +61-2-9251-0244 WWW: www.empireenergygroup.net





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: ABN/Asia Business Newswire (February 3, 2020 - 6:11 PM EST)News by QuoteMedia