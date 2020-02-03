February 2, 2020 - 5:26 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes





Empire Energy Group Ltd (EEGUF) Quarterly Activities Report Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Empire Energy Group Limited (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) is pleased to provide shareholders with its Quarterly Activity Report for the period ending 31 December 2019.



Activity Report for the Quarter ended December 2019



HIGHLIGHTS



- Empire's newly acquired, processed, and interpreted 2D seismic confirms a material Beetaloo Basin acreage position wholly owned by Empire



- Empire EP187 2020 exploration drilling approvals well advanced



- Solid US operational performance negatively impacted by low prevailing US gas prices



- US cost reduction measures implemented following Kansas asset sale, resulting in one-off restructuring costs



- Empire in a net cash position for the first time since 2010 following successful completion of A$12 million placement



- Directors of the Company increased their shareholdings during the Quarter



- Research coverage initiated on Empire



- Santos vertical Tanumbirini-1 well production testing results above expectations



- Origin horizontal Kyalla 117 N2 1H well drilling advanced



About Empire Energy Group Ltd:



Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) is a conventional oil and natural gas producer with operations in Appalachia (New York and Pennsylvania) and the MidCon (Kansas and Oklahoma).



The Company has over 14.5 million acres in the McArthur & Beetaloo Basins, Northern Territory, both of which are considered highly prospective for large shale oil and gas resources. Work undertaken by the Company over the past 5 years demonstrates that the Central Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds around 80%, is highly prospective, with key similarities to those extending through Oman, Siberia and Southern China and which contain resources of billions of barrels of oil equivalent.



Contact: Empire Energy Group Ltd E: [email protected] T: +61-2-9251-1846 F: +61-2-9251-0244 WWW: www.empireenergygroup.net





