20 mins ago
Saudi Aramco CEO warns of social unrest if new investment in fossil fuels ends too quickly
1 hour ago
WPC 2021: Halliburton sees a future of oil scarcity as spending falls
2 hours ago
Top U.S. shale producer worries oil prices could run too hot
3 hours ago
Enbridge announces 2022 financial guidance, increases dividend, and provides update on strategic priorities
21 hours ago
BlackRock, Saudi asset manager Hassana sign deal for Aramco’s gas pipelines
22 hours ago
Digital oilfield technologies taking the industry closer to unmanned operations, says GlobalData

