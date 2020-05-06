14 hours ago
Enbridge Inc. Announces Election of Directors

 May 5, 2020 - 8:40 PM EDT
CALGARY, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today.  On a vote by ballot during the regular business proceedings at the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of all 11 nominated directors proposed by management as listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 2, 2020.  The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.


Votes For  


Votes Withheld  


#


%


#


%

Pamela L. Carter

1,063,972,780


85.23


184,364,864


14.77

Marcel R. Coutu

1,111,694,748


89.05


136,642,897


10.95

Susan M. Cunningham

1,215,551,787


97.37


32,785,858


2.63

Gregory L. Ebel

1,145,661,628


91.77


102,676,016


8.23

J. Herb England

1,207,631,489


96.74


40,706,156


3.26

Charles W. Fischer

1,229,841,306


98.52


18,496,314


1.48

Gregory J. Goff

1,243,004,440


99.57


5,333,452


0.43

V. Maureen Kempston Darkes

1,213,976,217


97.25


34,361,673


2.75

Teresa S. Madden

1,230,756,098


98.59


17,581,793


1.41

Al Monaco

1,223,260,251


97.99


25,077,641


2.01

Dan C. Tutcher

1,221,007,826


97.81


27,330,023


2.19

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media
Jesse Semko
Toll Free: (888) 992-0997
Email: [email protected]

Investment Community
Jonathan Morgan
Toll Free: (800) 481-2804
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enbridge-inc-announces-election-of-directors-301053492.html

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.


