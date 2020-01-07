SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel X, the Enel Group's advanced energy business line, today launched its next generation of smart EV charging stations to speed the adoption of electric vehicles and support the decarbonization of the energy and transportation sectors. The North American product line builds off of its flagship charger, the JuiceBox® 40, which has held best-seller status on Amazon for the last five years, and includes a suite of new charging stations: JuiceBox 32, 40, 48 and 80.

The new JuiceBox Level 2 smart charging stations provide speed, performance and value to EV drivers businesses, automakers and utilities. Compatible with all EVs on the market, they can charge electric cars up to 14 times faster than a standard Level 1 charger. The new JuiceBox smart charging stations also come with upgraded specifications including de facto open standards OCPP and OpenADR, built-in cable management and security lock, easy Bluetooth setup, upgraded WiFi via JuiceRouter™, dynamic LEDs to show connectivity and charging behavior, and access to Enel X's JuiceNet® Green program across the U.S., which was previously only available in California. The new JuiceStand™ and JuicePedestal™ solutions add flexibility to the new product line with several installation, mounting and cable management options like retractable cables for workplaces, multi-unit dwellings and other commercial usage.

Enel X's IoT platform, JuiceNet is now available in four editions – Home, Business, Enterprise and Utility. This provides a customized smart charging experience for residential users, small and medium sized businesses, larger enterprises and energy providers. JuiceNet provides tailored capabilities to each customer segment and makes charging convenient for all by managing charging demand, providing real-time flexibility to the grid, and helping the grid become cleaner, cheaper, and more reliable. The JuiceNet smart charging platform also reduces the total cost of EV ownership through grid programs, rewarding customers with JuicePoints, and infrastructure incentives.

"As EV ownership and renewable energy generation continues to increase, there's a growing need for smart charging solutions to help communities reach ambitious clean energy and zero-emission transportation goals more efficiently and cost-effectively by using EVs as grid assets," said Giovanni Bertolino, the head of e-Mobility for Enel X North America. "We've demonstrated smart charging at scale with our 40MW virtual battery in California and look forward to expanding new market opportunities for vehicle-grid integration with this new product line."

Enel X offers fully-networked, grid-responsive charging stations that enable businesses to maximize their EV infrastructure investment. Designed for durability, reliability and efficiency, the new commercial charging stations offer a variety of cost-effective configurations that can be wall-mounted or ground-mounted. JuicePedestal and JuiceStand are all-purpose commercial charging infrastructure, with universal EV compatibility and are perfect for workplaces, multi-unit dwellings and electric vehicle fleets. Affordably priced, JuicePedestal and JuiceStand offer multiple payment options. Additionally, Enel X's expanded product line now includes JuicePump, a 50-kilowattt DC fast charger, which is a good fit for commercial customers like electric vehicle fleets. And the new JuiceRouter will provide connectivity for all commercial stations in areas with weak WiFi signals.

Timed with the introduction of this new commercial smart charging infrastructure, Enel X is installing 50 new JuiceBox Pro 32s on 25 JuicePedestals at Gillette Stadium, the home of the New England Revolution and six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. These new installations will support Enel X's broader energy advisory initiative with the stadium as the official energy partner of Kraft Sports + Entertainment.

"Kraft Sports + Entertainment greatly values sustainable operations, and these new electric vehicle charging ports will allow our players and guests to charge their electric vehicles through the cleanest energy sources possible," said Murray Kohl, vice president of sales for the Kraft Group. "We look forward to furthering our relationship with Enel to continue to provide our visitors with sustainable resources."

Enel X, the number one leading Vehicle Grid Integration (VGI) solution provider according to Navigant, has also recently achieved strong momentum with electric utilities in regions where there are ambitious carbon-neutral electricity goals. Recently, Enel X added two Washington State utilities and Hawaiian Electric Companies to its portfolio of more than 20 utility partners across the U.S. Additionally, Enel X is part of DTE Energy's Charging Forward program , which is providing significant EV infrastructure incentives and will encourage DTE customers to charge their electric vehicles during off-peak hours to help spread the demand on the electric grid.

"DTE Energy has recently set a goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 which strongly supports a move towards electric transportation. DTE has also launched the Charging Forward program to bring the benefits of electric transportation to all of our customers by supporting the deployment of EV charger infrastructure," said Camilo Serna, DTE's vice president of Corporate Strategy. "Through our Charging Forward program, DTE residents and businesses can qualify for home and commercial charging station incentives, with the JuiceBox being a qualified option."

Currently in the US, 23 states have implemented statewide greenhouse gas reduction targets, signaling a growing commitment towards a net-zero carbon future. Enel X's continued investment in electric mobility solutions, with its evolved product lineup, including the market's best-selling home charging station, and continued expansion of OEM, utility and commercial business partners, supports a dual-decarbonization path and speeds progress towards this zero-emission future.

Enel X is Enel's global business line dedicated to developing innovative products and digital solutions in sectors in which energy is showing the greatest potential for transformation: cities, homes, industries and electric mobility. Enel X holds the leading position in demand response programs globally, with over 6 GW of demand response capacity currently managed and assigned in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania. Enel X's electric vehicle charging station technology, called JuiceBox®, and its JuiceNet® platform, provide smart management of electric vehicle charging and other distributed energy storage facilities. Enel X operates over 60,000 electric vehicle smart charging stations in 20 countries.

Enel X in North America has around 3,700 business customers, spanning more than 10,400 sites, representing approximately 4.7 GW of demand response capacity and over 20 operational behind-the-meter storage projects. The company's intelligent DER Optimization Software is designed to analyze real-time energy and utility bill data, improve performance, and manage distributed energy assets, including behind-the-meter storage projects.

