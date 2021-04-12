The Oil and Gas Industry: Growing Commitments to Financial and ESG Stewardship: Highlights and Presentations from EnerCom Dallas: The Energy Investment & ESG Conference on April 6-7

Growing public expectations around Corporate Social Responsibility has increased the emphasis by investors on making investments in oil and gas companies that are actively addressing ESG concerns, more focused on financial sustainability, and pursuing good corporate citizenship. EnerCom Dallas provided institutional investors an early 2021 opportunity to meet CEOs from leading independent E&Ps, including some of the industry’s leading Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Utica and Canadian producers, and the oilfield service companies supporting them, and hear them discuss their ESG strategies and plans to drive development, fund operations, and return value to shareholders in 2021.
EnerCom Dallas included an in-person audience of approximately 100 attendees on Tuesday, April 6th and a full virtual day of presentations and panel discussions on Wednesday, April 7th. Presentations on both days were webcast lived and reached an audience of over 1,000 virtual attendees over the two-day event and included a global audience of attendees.
In case you missed it, replays of all the presentations and panels are available online on the EnerCom Dallas website and can be accessed by clicking the link below.
EnerCom, Inc. would like to thank all our sponsors, presenters, keynote speakers and attendees for making this first in person conference of 2021 a complete success.
WATCH REPLAYS
The lineup of companies at EnerCom Dallas: The Energy Investment and ESG Conference were:
- Netherland, Sewell & Associates
- Cimarex
- Devon Energy
- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.
- Mobius Risk Group
- TRP Energy
- Roger Read, Senior Energy Analyst at Wells Fargo
- Suzanne Ogle, President & CEO of Southern Gas Association
- Bryan Hassler, Chairman of UP Energy and Vice President – Origination and Strategic Planning at Cima Energy
There was something for everyone:
- We heard directly from SASB, Haynes and Boone, The Environmental Partnership, Enverus, Bloomberg, The University of Houston, and EnerCom on ESG topics.
- Capital Markets leaders with Stephens, XRI and Saltstone Capital Management shared how capital is looking at sustainability and energy markets.
- Leading publicly traded companies like Range Resources, Northern Oil and Gas, NuVista Energy, HighPeak Energy, Goodrich Petroleum, PetroTal and Lonestar Resources.
- Perspectives from leading private operators like Great Western Petroleum and Caerus Oil and Gas.
- Technologies that are going to enhance ESG strategies and shape the energy transition with companies like Aureus Energy Services, Pioneer Energy, Project Canary, Onboard Dynamics, Milestone Environmental, Cowboy Clean Fuels, US Strategic Minerals/Calcium Carbonate and Enchanted Rock.
Upcoming 2021 Conferences:
The Oil & Gas Conference in Denver on August 15-18, 2021
EnerCom also hosted The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by Colorado School of Mines and EnerCom February 10th-11th, 2021 featuring emerging companies with technology solutions for a cleaner energy industry and energy transition. Replay of these presentations are available on EnerCom’s Oil & Gas 360 news platform at www.oilandgas360.com/een/tevis_replays/.
About EnerCom, Inc.
EnerCom (Energy Communications) has a rich history of working with clients to differentiate and deliver targeted messages to investors. EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consulting firm advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design.
For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834.
Contact: Dan Genovese is a Director at the energy consulting firm EnerCom, Inc. with experience in corporate strategy, investor relations, ESG, government relations and policy. Mr. Genovese has worked in capital markets and has experience in upstream production and downstream energy demand. Contact: [email protected]
EnerCom, Inc. is the energy industry’s leading communication experts. We can help you with corporate strategy, ESG, media and government and stakeholder relations to effectively communicate your company’s story. Contact: [email protected]
REPLAYS & PRESENTATIONS: The Energy Venture Investment Summit