The Oil and Gas Industry: Growing Commitments to Financial and ESG Stewardship: Highlights and Presentations from EnerCom Dallas: The Energy Investment & ESG Conference on April 6-7

Growing public expectations around Corporate Social Responsibility has increased the emphasis by investors on making investments in oil and gas companies that are actively addressing ESG concerns, more focused on financial sustainability, and pursuing good corporate citizenship. EnerCom Dallas provided institutional investors an early 2021 opportunity to meet CEOs from leading independent E&Ps, including some of the industry’s leading Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Utica and Canadian producers, and the oilfield service companies supporting them, and hear them discuss their ESG strategies and plans to drive development, fund operations, and return value to shareholders in 2021.

EnerCom Dallas included an in-person audience of approximately 100 attendees on Tuesday, April 6th and a full virtual day of presentations and panel discussions on Wednesday, April 7th. Presentations on both days were webcast lived and reached an audience of over 1,000 virtual attendees over the two-day event and included a global audience of attendees.

In case you missed it, replays of all the presentations and panels are available online on the EnerCom Dallas website and can be accessed by clicking the link below.

EnerCom, Inc. would like to thank all our sponsors, presenters, keynote speakers and attendees for making this first in person conference of 2021 a complete success.

The lineup of companies at EnerCom Dallas: The Energy Investment and ESG Conference were:

There was something for everyone:

Upcoming 2021 Conferences:

The Oil & Gas Conference in Denver on August 15-18, 2021

EnerCom also hosted The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by Colorado School of Mines and EnerCom February 10th-11th, 2021 featuring emerging companies with technology solutions for a cleaner energy industry and energy transition. Replay of these presentations are available on EnerCom’s Oil & Gas 360 news platform at www.oilandgas360.com/een/tevis_replays/.

