EnerCom Dallas – Ring Energy, Inc investor presentation by David Fowler, President

Ring Energy's presentation at 9:40 am CST was live streamed, and the recorded presentation is below.

Ring Energy is a Texas based E&P company focused on domestic exploration and production of oil and natural gas with current operations primarily in Texas. Ring is listed on the NYSE under REI

All of the presentations are live streamed, and Oil & Gas 360 will be publishing out on all of our channels. Stay tuned for some great information from our presenting companies.