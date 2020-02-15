EnerCom Dallas – Carnot Compression is Isothermal

Carnot Compression Corporate presentation at 4:05 pm CST was live streamed, and the recorded presentation is below.
Carnot’s technology fundamentally transforms compression by removing heat during the compression process, rather than after it has been compressed. By capturing the waste heat of compression throughout the compression process, the energy required to compress air can be significantly reduced compared to common compressor technology.
