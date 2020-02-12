EnerCom Dallas – Comstock Resources Investor Presentation

Comstock Resources Investor presentation was live streamed, and the recorded presentation is below.
Comstock Resources, Inc. is a growing independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Our operations are primarily focused in Texas and Louisiana.
All of the presentations are live streamed, and Oil & Gas 360 will be publishing out on all of our channels. Stay tuned for some great information from our presenting companies.
Full presentations are hosted at Enercomdallas.com.
If you have any questions, please email [email protected]