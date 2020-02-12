EnerCom Dallas – East Daley Capital

East Daley's presentation at 11:05 am CST was live streamed, and the recorded presentation is below. Rob Wilson, and Matt Lewis were the presenting team from East Daley.

East Daley’s 2020 U.S. production forecast calls for annual average crude production to hit 13.0 MMb/d (up 0.8 MMb/d Y-o-Y), natural gas to average 98.3 Bcf/d (up 6 Bcf/d Y-o-Y), and NGL supply from processing plants to average 5.4 MMb/d (up 0.5 MMb/d Y-o-Y). The Permian Basin will lead the charge with an average crude oil production increase of 16% from 2019 to 2020.

They have put together the 2020 Dirty Little Secrets - Molecules to Money white paper. It is worth your time to read.

