EnerCom Dallas – ESal Engineered Salinity -oil recovery by up to 50% for less than $4 per barrel without new equipment or downtime

ESal Engineered Salinity corporate presentation was at 4:35 P.M The presentation live streamed, and the recorded presentation is below.

Salem Thyne talked about how the oil recovery process can save money while positively impact the environment. This is important to investors in this environment of climate change pressure.

Optimizing wettability in your waterflood project with ESal™ can increase oil recovery by up to 50% for less than $4 per barrel without new equipment or downtime. Contact Salem at [email protected] for information about saving the environment and money.

Oil reservoirs have an optimum wettability that maximizes oil production, but this rarely occurs in the natural state. Reservoirs can be oil wet to the point that oil is not mobile even under waterflood. When the rock is water wet, pore throats shrink in effective diameter, as the capillary force of water clinging to the rock resists oil movement through the throat and snaps off the oil phase stranding mobile oil.

