EnerCom Dallas – Hathaway LLC Presentation – Chad has real world experience with Kern County oil

in Closing Bell Story / Company Presentations / EnerCom Dallas 2020 / Industry Insights / Industry Insights & Opinions / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Chad Hathaway, Founder and CEO of Hathaway LLC presented at the EnerCom Dallas Investors Conference. The presentation live streamed, and the recorded presentation is below. 

Chad's experience with the California political anti-oil population is extensive, and he is ambassador for Kern County oil. Hathaway LLC has 90% of the permits needed to develop have already been approved. As an investor, this is critical. 

All of the presentations are live streamed, and Oil & Gas 360 will be publishing out on all of our channels. Stay tuned for some great information from our presenting companies.

Full presentations are hosted at Enercomdallas.com.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

The Oil & Gas Conference - Denver

SAVE THE DATE: AUGUST 16 – 19, 2020
THE WESTIN DENVER DOWNTOWN



athaway LLC Investment Opportunity Slide 1
Hathaway LLC Investment Opportunity Slide 2
Hathaway LLC Investment Opportunity Slide 4
Hathaway LLC Investment Opportunity Slide 5
Tags:
Legal Notice