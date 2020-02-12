EnerCom Dallas – Hathaway LLC Presentation – Chad has real world experience with Kern County oil

Chad Hathaway, Founder and CEO of Hathaway LLC presented at the EnerCom Dallas Investors Conference. The presentation live streamed, and the recorded presentation is below.

Chad's experience with the California political anti-oil population is extensive, and he is ambassador for Kern County oil. Hathaway LLC has 90% of the permits needed to develop have already been approved. As an investor, this is critical.

